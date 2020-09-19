The MSE Equity Total Return Index did not manage to sustain its previous week’s gain, as it closed three per cent lower at 7,305.931 points.

Out 17 equities, three headed north while another 10 closed in the opposite direction.

A total weekly turnover of €0.8 million was generated across 106 transactions, up from €0.5m last week.

The highest liquidity was recorded by PG plc, as total turnover stood at €324,255. The equity reached an intra-week high of €1.91 but ended the week at €1.90. This is equivalent to a positive 0.5% change in price, as a result of 17 deals involving 170,740 shares. On a year-to-date basis, the equity is up by 3.3 per cent.

In the banking industry, Bank of Valletta plc recorded a total turnover of €160,598. The bank registered a positive 0.7 per cent weekly movement in price, after it managed to recover from a weekly low of €0.87, to close at the €0.896 price level. This was the outcome of 180,458 shares spread across 21 transactions.

FIMBank plc headed the list of fallers with a double-digit decline of 19 per cent, as it reached an all-time-low price of $0.30. A total of 195,250 shares changed hands over 15 deals.

Meanwhile, HSBC Bank Malta plc traded once over 1,000 shares but closed unchanged at €0.80.

Malta International Airport plc declined by a further 0.4 per cent, to close at €4.78 after trading at a weekly low of €4.70. A total of 18,817 shares changed ownership across 22 transactions, generating a total turnover of €89,956.

Telecommunications company, GO plc, traded twice over a spread of 4,000 shares. As a result, the equity ended the week 1.2 per cent lower at €3.20. On the other hand, its subsidiary, BMIT Technologies plc was up by 1.7 per cent, as it closed at €0.468. Six deals involving 31,550 shares were executed.

RS2 Software plc traded twice over 10,854 shares. The equity closed the week flat at €2.26.

On Thursday, Simonds Farsons Cisk plc announced that the 73rd Annual General Meeting will be convened remotely on October 8, 2020. The equity closed at €7.10 – translating into a 4.1 per cent fall in price. Two deals of 100 shares were executed.

International Hotel Investments plc ended the week in the red with a 16.3 per cent change in price. Three deals involving 2,032 shares dragged the price to an all-time-low of €0.452.

In the property sector, Malita Investments plc traded 2.7 per cent lower at €0.895, as 32,100 shares changed hands across two transactions. Meanwhile, Malta Properties Company plc was active but closed flat at €0.515. The equity traded twice over 14,665 shares.

On Wednesday, the board of Trident Estates plc approved for publication the unaudited financial statements for the six months ended July 31, 2020. For the first six months of 2020, a revenue of €562,000 was recorded, compared to €575,000 in the same period last year. The marginal reduction in revenue has been driven by the discounts granted to tenants on their rents, as a result of the mandatory shutdowns resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic regulations. A 13 per cent decline in profit before tax was registered, as it stood at €117,000.

Given the current unprecedented times, the board does not deem it prudent to propose an interim dividend at this time. The extent of a final dividend distribution, if any, shall be determined on the basis of the full year results.

Yesterday, it was announced that the 20th Annual General Meeting will be convened remotely on October 9, 2020.

The equity traded twice on Friday over 800 shares, resulting into an almost two per cent decline, to finish at the €1.50 price level.

Two deals involving 8,193 MaltaPost plc shares sent the price lower by 4.8 per cent. The equity ended the week €0.05 lower at €1.00. Similarly, a sole deal of 410 Mapfre Middlesea plc shares dragged the price by 5 per cent into the red, to close the week at €1.90.

On Tuesday, GlobalCapital plc announced that the Annual General Meeting will be held remotely on October 9, 2020. The company’s annual accounts and the reports of the directors and auditors for the financial year ended December 31, 2019 shall be considered and approved, together with the election and emoluments of directors and appointment of auditors.

The equity traded five times over 47,744 shares, leaving no impact on the previous week’s closing price of €0.55.

Harvest Technology plc closed 0.7 per cent lower at €1.45 over a sole deal of 1,670 shares.

On Wednesday, Plaza Centres plc announced that on September 15, 2020, it executed the deed of sale of Tigne’ place for a price of €14 million. The equity did not register any trading activity during the week.

The MSE MGS Total Return Index lost ground as it closed at 1,130.39 points – equivalent to a 0.62 per cent decline. A total of 18 issues were active, six of which registered gains while another nine closed in the red. The 4.1% MGS 2034 (I) headed the list of gainers with a 2.1 per cent change in price, to close at €148.00. On the other hand, the 2.5% MGS 2036 (I) lost 5.5 per cent, ending the week at €130.00.

The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index declined by a further 0.01 per cent as it ended the week at 1,076.73 points. Out of 51 active issues, 10 advanced while another 21 traded lower. The best performance was recorded by the 5% Hal Mann Vella Group plc Secured Bonds € 2024 as it closed 2.8 per cent higher at €105.90. Conversely, the 4% MIDI plc Secured € 2026 ended the week 3.7 per cent lower, reaching its par value.

In the Prospects MTF market, three issues were active. The 5% The Convenience Shop Holding plc Unsecured Callable € 2026-2029 was the most liquid, as a total turnover of €10,500 was recorded.

