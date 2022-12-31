The MSE Equity Total Return Index (MSE) advanced for the second consecutive week, as it closed 0.2% higher at 7,404.793 points and, as a result, the MSE closed the year down by 9.7%.

A total of 18 equities were active, as eight headed north while another six equities closed in the opposite direction. Total turnover remained relatively unchanged at €0.3m when compared to the previous week. A total of 106 transactions were executed.

The MSE MGS Total Return Index declined further by 0.2%, as it closed at 884.463 points.Out of a total of nine active issues, one advanced while another seven closed in negative territory. The best performance was recorded by the 2.1% MGS 2039 (I) issue, as it regained the €100 price. On the other hand, the 4.45% MGS 2032 (II) closed 3.8% lower at €104.85.

The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index closed marginally higher at 1,124.936 points. Out of 43 active issues, 13 registered gains while another 13 lost ground. The 4.25% CPHCL Finance plc Unsecured € 2026 headed the list of gainers, closing 17.6% higher at €100. Conversely, the 3.65% Stivala Group Finance plc Secured € 2029 closed 3.1% lower at €95.

MIDI plc was the best performing equity, posting a 22.5% gain and fully recovering the previous week’s loss. MIDI finished the week at €0.29, as six transactions worth €10,685 were executed.

Malta International Airport plc (MIA) headed north, as it advanced by 2.7%. The equity ended the week at €5.80 despite trading at a weekly low of €5.55. MIA was the most liquid equity, as 20 deals generated a total turnover of €81,062.

Lombard Bank Malta plc shares jumped by 6% to close the year at the €1.06 price level. Two deals involving 7,109 shares were executed. From a year-to-date perspective, the equity gained 8.7%.

A single transaction of just 500 shares in MaltaPost plc pushed the share price 12.4% higher to the €1.09 price level.

A total of 27,500 Hili Properties plc shares exchanged hands across two deals. The equity finished the week 4.4% higher at €0.24.

APS Bank plc was active on Thursday, adding 0.8% to the previous week’s gains. Four deals of 15,000 shares pushed the share price to €0.615.

International Hotel Investments plc was this week’s worst performing equity, retracting by 3.6%. This was the outcome of five transactions involving 58,101 shares. Since the beginning of the year, the equity advanced by 9%.

Bank of Valletta plc closed lower for the third week in a row, as the banking equity declined by 1.8% to end the year at €0.81. Twelve deals worth €38,172 were executed.

Similarly, HSBC Bank Malta plc finished in the red with a 1.4% decline to end the short trading week at €0.71. A total of 57,143 shares changed ownership across 12 transactions.

RS2 Software plc closed 0.8% lower at €1.19 after trading at a weekly low of €0.95. This was the result of six transactions of 16,136 shares.

Last Thursday, PG plc confirmed that the final deed of sale in respect of the land known as ‘ta’ L-Istabar’ in the limits of Qormi, in turn forming part of the site named Nylon Knitting, has been executed for a consideration of €7 million.

The said property has now been added to the purchaser’s asset base, thus strengthening the property holding of the PG Group, of which the company and the purchaser form part.

The board of Santumas Shareholdings plc approved the interim unaudited financial statements for the six-month period ended October 31. The profit after tax for the period was €0.37 million compared to a loss after tax of €0.14 million in 2021.

During the period, investment income increased to nearly €0.4 milion, up from €0.2 million last year, while the company recorded a €0.1 million increase in fair value of its financial assets compared to a loss of €0.2 million last year.

