The MSE Equity Total Return Index (MSE) continued its negative trend, falling by 0.8% to close at 7,784.741 points. Investors’ participation declined when compared to previous weeks, as €0.3m worth of shares were exchanged across 73 transactions. Activity was spread across 19 equities, as losers outweighed gainers.

International Hotel Investments plc shed 4% to close the week at €0.72, after trading at a weekly high of €0.75. A total of 20,729 shares changed hands across four transactions.

Malta International Airport plc kept the previous week’s share price of €5.95, as three transactions involving the exchange of 5,850 shares were executed. Total trading value tallied to €34,925.

In the banking industry, Bank of Valletta plc (BOV) recorded a total turnover of €20,919.

The banking equity held on to the €0.92 price level, as it traded between a weekly low of €0.89 and a high of €0.92. This was the outcome of 23,050 shares spread across six transactions.

Last Thursday, the board of BOV announced that it is scheduled to meet on July 28 to consider and approve the group’s and the bank’s interim financial statements for the six-month financial period from January 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022.

APS Bank plc (APS) ended the week in the red with a 1.5% change in price, as 25 deals involving 177,472 shares dragged the price to €0.65. APS shares generated the highest liquidity, as €116,510 worth of the bank’s shares were traded.

Lombard Bank Malta plc followed suit with a 2.6% decline to end the week at a price of €1.85. The equity traded three times, as 3,379 shares exchanged hands.

HSBC Bank Malta plc (HSBC) maintained the €0.785 price level as 100 shares were executed across a single deal.

The board of HSBC announced that it is scheduled to meet on August 1, 2022 to consider and approve the group’s and the bank’s interim accounts for the half-year ending June 30, 2022.

In the IT Services sector, BMIT Technologies plc was the only positive mover, as a single transaction of 10,000 shares pushed the share price 2.1% higher.

The equity closed the week at €0.48. The company’s board is scheduled to meet on August 5, 2022 to discuss the group’s interim unaudited financial statements for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022.

RS2 Software plc Ordinary shares registered five deals of a combined 10,050 shares.

The equity traded at a weekly low of €1.50 but ultimately closed the week at €1.54. On a week-on-week basis the equity declined by 0.7%.

Similarly, RS2’s Preference shares plummeted by 6.3% as a result of three deals involving 11,450 shares. The equity finished the week at €1.50.

The only positive mover in the property sector was Santumas Shareholdings plc, as a single transaction of 59 shares pushed the price 48% higher to €1.48.

The equity of Malita Investments plc was active across two deals of a combined 2,000 shares. Both transactions were executed at a price of €0.70, translating in a weekly decline of 3.5%.

A sole trade of 50,000 VBL plc shares dragged the share price by 0.8%, to close at €0.25.

Similarly, Malta Properties Company plc recorded a decline of 1.4% in its share price, ending the week at €0.498.

The equity was active twice over 3,190 shares.

AX Real Estate plc shares were active during the week but closed unchanged at €0.55. Trading activity involved three transactions of 27,292 shares.

No movement was noted in the share price of Simonds Farsons Cisk plc this week, as it closed at €7.45.

Following authorisation at Simonds Farsons Cisk plc’s AGM held on June 23, the board announced that the members of the company appearing on the register of members as at close of trading on the MSE on June 3, shall be allotted one bonus share for every five shares held, on July 29. Trading of the same shares will be available as of August 1, 2022.

Three deals involving 10,210 GO plc shares sent the price lower by 1.3%. The equity ended the week €0.04 lower at €3.02.

The board of GO plc is scheduled to meet on August 9 to discuss the group’s interim unaudited financial statements for the six-month period ended June 30.

The company announced that it has executed a share purchase agreement with inter alia Nicolas Shiacolas for the purchase and acquisition of an additional 230,000 shares with a nominal value of €1.71 each in Cablenet Communications Systems plc (Cablenet).

The shares being acquired in terms of the agreement represent 6.84% of the total issued share capital in Cablenet and therefore increases GO plc’s ownership in Cablenet from 63.38% to 70.22%.

Loqus holdings plc closed 15.8% lower at €0.16 over one trade worth €7,200.

Plaza Centres plc was this week’s worst performing equity, as it recorded a double-digit decline of 39.9%.

The shopping centre’s share price closed at the €0.55 level. A total of 8,200 shares changed ownership over two deals.

The board of Tigne Mall plc is scheduled to meet on August 4 to consider and, if appropriate, approve the company’s interim unaudited financial statements for the six-month period ended June 30.

In the bond market, BNF Bank plc announced that its offer of €15m 4.5% unsecured subordinated bonds due 2027-2032 with an over-allotment option of €5m had been fully subscribed and allocated. Trading in the bond will commence on Monday.

In terms of IPO activity, Izola Bank plc announced that it has received regulatory approval for the issue of up to €14m 5% unsecured subordinated bonds 2027-2032, having a nominal value of €100 per bond and issued at par.

Up to €8m in nominal value of new bonds shall be made available for subscription by holders of the €12m 4.5% Izola Bank plc unsecured bonds 2025 subject to a minimum subscription of €10,000 in new bonds.

Meanwhile, the MSE MGS Total Return Index ended the week in the green at 939.109 points – equivalent to a 0.1% increase. A total of six issues were active, four of which registered gains while another five closed in the red.

The 2.5% MGS 2036 (I) headed the list of gainers with a 3.8% change in price, to close at €100. On the other hand, the 4.3% MGS 2033 (I) lost 1.6%, ending the week at €114.04.

The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index changed course, as it advanced by 1.7% to finish the week at 1,148.737 points. Out of 52 active issues, 21 advanced while another 20 traded lower.

The best performance was recorded by the 4.8% Mediterranean Maritime Hub Finance plc Unsecured € 2026, as it closed 3% higher at €99.95.

Conversely, the 5.9% Together Gaming Solutions plc Unsecured Callable Bonds € 2024-2026 ended the week 3.5% lower, to finish the week at €98.

In the Prospects MTF market, three issues were active.

The 5% Busy Bee Finance plc Unsecured € 2029 was the most liquid, as a total turnover of €26,928 was recorded.

This article, compiled by Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Limited, does not intend to give investment advice and the contents therein should not be construed as such. The company is licensed to conduct investment services by the MFSA and is a member of the Malta Stock Exchange and the Atlas Group. The directors or related parties, including the company, and their clients are likely to have an interest in securities mentioned in this article. For further information contact Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Limited at 67, Level 3, South Street, Valletta, tel: 2122 4410, or email info@jesmondmizzi.com.