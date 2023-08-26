Movements in equity and bond indices

The MSE Equity Total Return Index (MSE) marked a decline for the week, as a decrease of 1.4% was recorded, to close at 7,961.468 points. Trading activity involved a total of 73 weekly trades, resulting in total turnover of €453,445. Throughout the week, 11 equities declined and four closed flat. Since the beginning of the year, the MSE has been up by 7.5%.

The MSE MGS Total Return Index headed north, gaining 0.7%, as it reached 876.692 points. A total of 20 issues were active, 12 of which advanced, while another five traded lower. The 3% MGS 2040 (I) registered the best performance, as it closed 6.7% higher at €96. Conversely, the 2.4% MGS 2041 (I) was down by 3%, to close at €78.60.

The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index was down by 0.8%, as it closed at 1,153.833 points. Out of 56 active issues, 17 traded higher, while another 24 lost ground. The 5.5% Juel Group plc € Secured 2035 headed the list of gainers with a 2% increase, to close at €103. On the other hand, the 4.35% SD Finance plc Unsecured € 2027 lost 4%, ending the week at €95.

Top 10 market movements

HSBC Bank Malta plc shares experienced a decline of 4% this week, as the equity closed at €1.20. This decrease came as a result of five executed deals, worth €24,542.

Bank of Valletta plc faced a decrease in its share price of 2.3%, to close at €1.26, over 29 transactions. Total traded volume amounted to 112,522 shares, generating a trading turnover of €141,272.

The share price of APS Bank pls followed suit, declining by 1.6%, to close at a price of €0.61. A total of three deals were executed, in which 1,930 shares changed hands.

Lombard Bank Malta plc shares declined by 3.4%. The equity’s closing price read €0.85. A sole transaction of 30,000 shares was recorded.

International Hotel Investments plc fell by 1.85%, as it ended the week at €0.53. A total of six deals were executed, resulting in a traded volume of 14,702 shares and a trading turnover of €7,841.

Malta International Airport plc declined by 0.87%, to close at €5.70. The week saw five deals being executed for a trading turnover of €13,310.

Hili Properties plc slipped by 1.67%. A sole deal dragged the equity to the €0.236 price level. The total traded volume amounted to 15,000 shares, generating a trading turnover of €3,540.

VBL plc experienced a significant drop in its share price, declining by 8.65% over the week, to close at €0.19. Total trading turnover amounted to €149,967.

GO plc ended the week at €2.94 – a fall of 1.34% week-on-week. The equity witnessed four deals, in which 4,950 shares changed hands.

BMIT Technologies plc observed a decrease in the share price of 1.9% over the week. Two deals were executed, which resulted in a traded volume of 29,500 shares and a trading turnover of €12,095. The equity closed at €0.41.

Company announcements

The board of directors of International Hotel Investments plc approved the half-yearly financial report for the period ended June 30, 2023. The group registered a loss after tax of €11.7m, compared to a profit of €0.8m in the same period last year. This was mainly due to a rise in interest expense of €4.5m to €17.3m.

PG plc announced an operating profit for the year ended April 30, 2023, amounting to €18.9m, an increase of 4.6% over the comparative of €18.1m recorded in 2022. The group’s profit before taxation amounted to €17.6m, compared to €16.7m in 2022.

The Convenience Shop (Holding) plc announced that the board approved the company’s half-yearly condensed interim financial statements for the period ending June 30, 2023.

The board also approved the payment of a net interim dividend of €462,000, equivalent to €0.015 per ordinary share.

The group recorded a positive financial performance for this period, registering a turnover of €22.5m. This represents 16% growth over the same six-month period in 2022. Gross profit as a percentage of sales grew to 14.5% or €711,000.

Malita Investments plc registered a profit for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023, of €10.4m compared to a loss in the previous period of €27.2m. The operating profit excluding any fair value movements for the period amounts to €4.1m, higher by €0.2m.

The board of directors of Hili Properties plc approved the company’s half yearly financial report and unaudited interim financial statements for the period ending June 30, 2023. During the period under review, the group registered an operating profit of €5.6m compared to €3m during the same period last year, on revenues of €7.6m. After accounting for finance costs, investment losses and tax, the group registered a profit after tax of €2.3m.

The board of directors of Grand Harbour Marina plc (GHM) approved the half-yearly report of the company for the financial period ending June 30, 2023. Total revenue at GHM increased from €1.7m to €2.1m. EBITDA was maintained at the same level of 2022, with profit before tax and net income increasing by €0.1m when compared to the same period last year.

