Movements in equity and bond indices

The MSE Equity Total Return Index performed negatively as it closed 1.8% lower at 8,326.337 points. Out of 17 active equities, four increased, while another seven closed in the opposite direction. Total weekly turnover dropped to €0.4m, generated across 110 transactions.

The MSE MGS Total Return Index lost 0.4%, to close at 916.075 points. A total of 14 bonds were active, as seven advanced while six retracted. The 2.2% MGS 2035 (I) was the best performing bond issue, as it closed at €89.50, an increase of 7.2%. On the other hand, the 4.00% MGS 2038 (I) was the worst performing bond, as it closed at €104.19, a decline of 2.8%.

The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index appreciated by 0.2%, as it closed the week at 1,168.083 points. A total of 43 issues were active, 17 of which posted gains while 14 declined. The 4% MIDI plc Secured € 2026 headed the list of gainers, as it closed at €99.99, an increase of 4.2%. On the other hand, the 6.25% GPH Malta Finance plc Unsecured € 2030 was the worst performing bond, as it closed at €99, a decline of 4%.

Top 10 market movements

Malta International Airport plc faced a 1.7% decline in its share price as it closed at a weekly low of €5.65. Trading activity included ten trades on a volume of 10,750 shares and a total trading value of €61,595.

RS2 Software plc Preference Shares saw the price decline to the €1.37 price level, translating into a 4.9% decline. Eight trades involving 57,755 shares were executed, generating €58,125 in trading turnover.

In the banking sector, Bank of Valletta plc shares shed 5.6% to close at a weekly low of €1.34. Trading activity involved 26 trades of 65,486 shares, generating €88,432 in turnover.

HSBC Bank Malta plc, in addition to achieving an 80% year-on-year gain in 2023, registered a further 1.6% increase in its share price, closing at €1.30. The equity recorded eight trades, on a volume of 24,550 shares worth €31,758.

The share price of APS Bank plc retracted by 6.9%, closing at a weekly low of €0.54. Trading activity included the exchange of 115,050 shares worth €63,225 over 16 deals.

PG plc witnessed a negative 4.5% movement in its share price, closing at €2.10. The equity recorded four trades involving 9,900 shares, with a total trading value of €20,856.

The share price of Simonds Farsons Cisk plc fell by 2.8% during the week, closing at €6.95. This was the outcome of two transactions of 531 shares. The equity generated €3,703 in turnover.

M&Z plc witnessed a 1.6% increase in its share price, closing at €0.64. This was the result of two trades of 5,471 shares worth €3,500.

Ten deals of 45,700 AX Real Estate plc shares pushed the share price 1% higher, ending the week at a high of €0.52. The equity recorded 10 trades involving 45,700 shares.

Loqus Holdings plc jumped 17.6%, closing at €0.20. This was a result of a single transaction involving 1,000 shares.

Company announcements

Loqus Holdings plc announced that at the forthcoming AGM being held on January 31, shareholders shall be asked to consider the approval of audited financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2023, the appointment of auditors, the appointment of directors and the approval of the remuneration report.

