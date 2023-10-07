Movements in equity and bond indices

The MSE Equity Total Return Index posted a 1.6% decline, as it extended its negative streak to five straight weeks. The index ended the week at 7,733.859 points. Out of 19 active equities, three advanced, while another 10 equities fell. A total of 136 transactions registered a turnover of €7.7 million, mostly generated by Tigné Mall plc.

The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index registered a 0.1% increment, as it reached 1,160.493 points.

Out of 55 active issues, 15 headed north, while another 20 closed in the opposite direction. The 3.5% Bank of Valletta plc € Notes 2030 S2 T1 issue recorded the best performance, up by 11.1%, to close at €90.

Conversely, the 3.75% AX Group plc Unsecured Bonds 2029 Series II lost 4.5%, ending the week at €95.50.

The MSE MGS Total Return Index retracted further, closing 0.7% lower at 857.709 points. Out of 25 active issues, one appreciated while another 22 headed south.

The 1.5% MGS 2027 (I) topped the list of gainers, as it closed 0.02% higher at €92.10. On the other hand, the 2.4% MGS 2041 (I) closed 12.6% lower at €73.39.

Top 10 market movements

Tigné Mall plc (TML) had the highest turnover by far, despite closing unchanged at €0.82. TML saw 15 deals involving 8,409,919 shares exchanging hands and generating €6,896,255 in turnover. One transaction accounted for over €5.9m of this on Thursday.

Bank of Valletta plc ended the week in negative territory, as a result of 43 deals of 279,935 shares. The equity recorded a drop of 2.4%, ending the week at €1.21. Total turnover generated was €345,453.

Its peer, HSBC Bank Malta plc reported a positive movement, climbing by 0.9% and closing at €1.17. A total of 12 trades worth €30,618 were executed. From a year-to-date perspective, the equity advanced by 64.8%

Malta International Airport plc reported a decrease in its share price, closing the week 0.9% lower at €5.65. The equity was active across eight trades, involving 12,057 shares worth €68,285.

International Hotel Investments plc faced a drop in share price to €0.43 -a decrease of 14.9%.

A total of 6,695 shares exchanged ownership across four trades, worth a total of €3,286.

Six transactions of 12,005 BMIT Technologies plc shares pushed the equity north. BMIT ended the week at €0.418, an upswing of 2%.

The share price of GO plc registered a significant increase of 4.4%, to close at €2.86. Two deals of 1,955 shares and worth €5,582 were executed.

The share price of PG plc observed a downturn of 4.9%, as it settled at €1.96. Trading activity amounting to €17,864 was registered over three trades.

Three transactions of 16,667 AX Real Estate plc shares, dragged the share price 10% lower, to €0.45. A total of €7,500 was generated in turnover.

The share price of MaltaPost plc plunged by 9.8%, ending at a weekly low of €0.37. A total of 12,654 shares were spread across three transactions, generating €4,997 in turnover.

Company announcements

Santumas Shareholdings plc announced that the company’s annual general meeting will be held on October 27.

APS Bank plc announced that a market briefing will be taking place on October 26, following the announcement and publication of the bank’s and group’s unaudited financial statements for the nine months ended September 30.

PG plc gave notice that the seventh AGM of the company will be held on October 23.

