Movements in equity and bond indices

The MSE Equity Total Return Index extended the previous’ week’s decline, ending the week 0.1% lower at 7,847.999 points, as a total turnover of €0.5m was registered across 108 transactions. A total of 20 equities were active, six of which headed north while eight closed in the opposite direction.

The MSE MGS Total Return Index registered a gain of 1% to finish at 901.866 points – highest point in 14 months’ time. Out of the 17 active issues, one lost ground, while 15 moved higher as yields declined. The 2.1% MGS 2039 (I) issue registered the best performance of 12%, closing at €89. The 4% MGS 2032 (VII) registered a marginal loss of 0.01%, concluding the week at €104.80.

The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index saw a decline of 0.2%, closing at 1,160.195 points. A total of 64 issues were active, as 18 appreciated and 32 registered losses. The 4.25% Mercury Projects Finance plc Secured € 2031 issue gained 2.6% to close at €99.50, whereas the 3.5% Bank of Valletta plc € Notes 2030 S1 T1 issue lost 5.3% to close at €89.

Top 10 market movements

A total of 49,356 HSBC Bank Malta plc shares changed hands across 15 deals, generating €61,315 in turnover. The equity closed at €1.26, advancing by 1.6%.

Lombard Bank Malta plc registered a positive 12.7% movement in its share price, closing at €0.845. This was the outcome of a sole transaction of 3,000 shares.

Four deals of 46,386 International Hotel Investments plc shares pushed its price 1.3% lower. The equity ended the week at €0.46.

In the real estate sector, VBL plc faced a double-digit decline of 34.8% in its share price, closing at €0.15. The weekly volume amounted to 700 shares across a single trade, with a total trading value of just €105.

Similarly, Malta Properties Company plc saw a significant 13.7% decrease in its share price, closing at a weekly low of €0.302. Three trades involving 5,943 shares generated €2,073.

Santumas Shareholdings plc ended the week at €1.40, translating into a gain of 9.4%. Trading activity included two trades of 988 shares and a total turnover of €1,278.

MIDI plc showcased a robust 11.5% increase in its share price, closing at €0.29. Four trades of 36,708 shares worth €10,011 were recorded.

Simonds Farsons Cisk plc faced a 1.4% decrease in its share price, closing at €6.90. One transaction involving 400 shares worth €2,760 was executed.

Malita Investments plc witnessed a significant 15.3% decrease. The equity ended the week at €0.50 as a result of 10,000 shares involving two deals.

GO plc observed a modest 0.7% increase in its share price, closing at €2.92. This was the result of four trades involving 13,500 shares worth €39,415.

Company announcements

HSBC Bank Malta plc has successfully raised €65m in Tier 2 capital by securing a subordinated loan from HSBC Continental Europe. The loan, with a 10-year term, carries an interest rate of three-month EURIBOR plus a margin of 237 basis points. Additionally, the bank’s existing €60m unsecured loan from HSBC Bank plc, granted in December 2021, has been transferred to HSBC Continental Europe on the same terms.

The bank also announces that following regulatory approval it has today fully repaid and closed a €62m subordinated loan agreed with HSBC Bank plc on December 12, 2018 with early call repayment option exercisable on December 14, 2023.

The board of Santumas Shareholdings plc is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, December 19, to consider and approve the company’s interim financial statements for the period ending October 31.

The board of Malita Investments plc announced that at the company’s extraordinary general meeting (EGM), the board were granted authorisation to give effect to a rights issue and subsequent issuance and allotment of new ordinary shares in the issued share capital of the company.

The authorised share capital will be redesignated from €100m divided into 150m

ordinary ‘A’ shares and 50m ordinary ‘B’ shares, to 200m ordinary shares. Following such redesignation, the company’s authorised share capital will be increased to €125m divided into 250m ordinary shares.

The company’s issued share capital will be re-designated from €74,054,032 divided into 118,108,064 ordinary ‘A’ shares and 30,000,000 ordinary ‘B’ shares, to 148,108,064 ordinary shares.

The board of directors of Orion Finance plc (subsequently changed to Camilleri Finance plc) announced that it has submitted an application to the MFSA requesting the admissibility to listing on the official list of the MSE of €15m Camilleri Finance plc 6.25% unsecured bonds 2034.

This article, compiled by Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Limited, does not intend to give investment advice and the contents therein should not be construed as such. The company is licensed to conduct investment services by the MFSA and is a member of the Malta Stock Exchange and the Atlas Group. The directors or related parties, including the company, and their clients are likely to have an interest in securities mentioned in this article. For further information contact Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Limited at 67, Level 3, South Street, Valletta, tel: 2122 4410, or e-mail info@jesmondmizzi.com.