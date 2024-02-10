Movements in equity and bond indices

The MSE Equity Total Return Index recorded a decline of 0.6%, to end the week at 8,065.174 points. A total of 21 equities were active, with five closing in the green, and 12 declining. Total turnover reached €0.6m, spread over 149 deals.

The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index ended the week 0.3% higher at 1,176.703 points. Throughout the week, there were a total of 65 active bonds, with 27 gainers and 16 losers. The 4% Exalco Finance plc Secured € 2028 was the best performing issue, advancing by 6.1% to €100.75, while the 3.75% Bortex Group Finance plc Unsecured € 2027 suffered the biggest decline, as it dropped by 3% to €96.01.

The MSE MGS Total Return Index lost 0.6%, to end the week at 905.226 points. A total of 19 sovereign bonds were active, with losses recorded in 12 of them outweighing the gains registered across six of the issues. The 2.60% MGS 2047 (I) gained 10.2% and ended the week as the best performer at €77.65. On the other hand, the 1.40% MGS 2046 (I) suffered the biggest drop, as it declined by 41%, to close at €60.91.

Top 10 market movements

Malta International Airport plc experienced a 2.6% decrease in its share price, closing at a weekly low of €5.55. This was the outcome of eight deals of 2,360 shares worth €13,314.

International Hotel Investments plc joined the list of gainers, as two transactions worth €17,348 pushed the share price 0.9% higher to €0.456.

Bank of Valletta plc was the most liquid equity during the week, witnessing a gain of 1.5%, as a result of 30 deals worth €141,937. The equity closed at €1.32.

Its peer, HSBC Bank Malta plc, witnessed a 2.3% decrease in its share price, closing at €1.29. Trading activity was made up of 11 trades of 65,268 shares, generating a total turnover of €84,610.

On the other hand, APS Bank plc observed a modest 0.9% gain, closing at €0.55. This was the outcome of 29 deals involving 231,658 shares. The equity has declined 5.2% year-to-date.

The share price of Mapfre Middlesea plc retracted by 2.7%, ending the week at €1.46. A total of 4,380 shares exchanged hands, generating €6,395 in turnover.

FIMBank plc experienced a double-digit increase of 10%, closing at $0.22. Trading activity involved four trades of 32,560 shares.

Similarly, the share price of Malta Properties Company plc headed north, adding 1.7% to its share price. Five deals of 8,750 shares pushed the equity to the €0.366 price level.

In the same sector, Hili Properties plc witnessed an 11.2% gain, to close at €0.19. A total of 10 trades involving 226,000 shares and worth €42,940, were executed.

A sole transaction of 250 MIDI plc shares, resulted in a 3.2% drop in price, to close at €0.30.

GO plc witnessed a 1.3% decrease in price, closing at €3.16. Trading activity included four trades, with a volume of 5,703 shares.

In the IT sector, the share price of RS2 Software plc Ordinary shares declined by 2.5%, to close at a weekly high of €1.15. Four deals of 7,851 shares were executed.

Company announcements

The board of APS Bank plc is scheduled to meet on March 7, 2024, to consider and approve the group’s and the bank’s audited financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2023. A declaration of a dividend is to be recommended at the AGM, subject to the due regulatory approvals that may be required.

Malta International Airport plc announced that the board will meet on February 28, 2024, to consider and approve the company’s financial statements for the year ended on December 31, 2023. During the meeting, the board will consider whether to declare the payment of a dividend to the company’s shareholders.

The board of MAPFRE Middlesea plc is scheduled to meet on March 25, 2024, to consider and approve the company’s audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023. During the meeting the board will consider the declaration of a dividend.

Phoenicia Finance Company plc announced that it received regulatory approval for the issue of €50,000,000 5.75% Unsecured Bonds 2028-2033.

The Government of Malta announced that it will issue two Government Stocks at a pre-announced fixed price or through a competitive auction to acquire one or any combination of the 3.15% Malta Government Stock 2027 (VII), and/or the 3.35% Malta Government Stock 2029 (V). The sum of money to be raised in any one or any combination of the two stocks shall in the aggregate be €270m.

This article, compiled by Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Limited, does not intend to give investment advice and the contents therein should not be construed as such. The company is licensed to conduct investment services by the MFSA and is a member of the Malta Stock Exchange and the Atlas Group. The directors or related parties, including the company, and their clients are likely to have an interest in securities mentioned in this article. For further information contact Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Limited at 67, Level 3, South Street, Valletta, tel: 2122 4410, or e-mail info@jesmondmizzi.com.