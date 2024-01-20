Movements in equity and bond indices

The MSE Equity Total Return Index retracted for the third consecutive week, dropping 0.7% and closing at 8,155.602 points. Twenty equities were active, with nine equities heading north and another eight closing in the red. A total of 105 deals generated a turnover of €0.4m, €1m lower week-on-week.

The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index headed 0.1% north, as it settled at 1,167.818 points. Out of 64 active issues, 31 closed in the green, while another 17 closed in the opposite direction. The 4% SP Finance plc Secured € 2029 issue recorded the best performance, up by 8.1%, to close at €99.50. Conversely, the 3.5% Simonds Farsons Cisk plc Unsecured € 2027 lost 2%, ending the week at €98.

The MSE MGS Total Return Index recorded a loss of 1.2%, closing at 904.332 points. Out of 16 active issues, three appreciated while another 11 declined. The 2.3% % MGS 2029 was the most liquid issue, as a turnover of €269k led to 0.3% decline in price, to close at €95.16. Heading the list of fallers, the 2.4% MGS 2041 closed 6.7% lower, at €82.60.

Top 10 market movements

International Hotel Investments plc faced a significant decline of 15.9% as it closed at €0.454. This was the outcome of three deals involving 6,516 shares worth €2,977.

In the IT sector, RS2 Software plc demonstrated a positive 1.7% movement in its share price, closing at a weekly high of €1.18. A total of three transactions involving 5,636 shares worth €6,552 were executed.

The share price of Bank of Valletta plc observed a 2.2% decrease, settling at €1.33. The equity traded between a weekly high of €1.36 and a low of €1.30. The banking equity was the most active listing, generating a total of €104,332 in turnover across 28 trades.

Its peer, HSBC Bank Malta plc, closed off at a weekly high of €1.29. This translated into an increase of 3.2% in its share price, as a result of nine deals worth €9,936 and involving 7,843 shares.

Thirteen transactions involving 98,911 APS Bank plc shares, pushed the share price 3.5% lower, finishing the trading week at €0.55. The equity registered a turnover of €54,640.

Malta International Airport plc experienced a marginal 0.9% decline, to close at €5.60. Trading activity involved seven deals worth €17,923.

Within the property sector, MIDI plc showcased a double-digit gain of 16.5%. The equity closed the week at €0.31. A total of 40,010 shares changed hands across three transactions.

GO plc faced a modest 0.6% decrease in its share price, settling at a weekly low of €3.18. Trading activity included 12 deals of 30,285 shares worth €98,350.

Four transactions of just 742 Simonds Farsons Cisk plc shares pushed the share price 1.4% lower, to close at €7.10.

The Convenience Shop Holding plc joined the list of gainers, recording a positive 8.2% movement in its share price. A total of 1,225 shares changed ownership in two deals, generating €1,141 in turnover. The equity ended the week at €1.05.

