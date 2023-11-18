Movements in equity and bond indices

The MSE Equity Total Return Index erased the previous week’s gain, ending 1% lower at 7,632.745 points. A total turnover of €674,746 was registered across 108 transactions. Trading activity included 18 equities, as two headed north, while eight closed in the opposite direction.

The MSE MGS Total Return Index advanced by 1.3% to 878.817 points. Out of the 22 active issues, two lost ground, while 16 gained. The best performer was the 2.4% MGS 2041 (I), as it ended the week 12% higher to close at €84.10. On the other hand, the 3.40% MGS 2042 (I) registered the worst performance, declining by 4.2% to €89.12.

The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index registered a marginal gain of 0.2% to finish at 1,152.054 points. A total of 62 issues were active, as 32 appreciated in value, while 20 moved in the opposite direction. The 3.85% Hili Finance Company plc Unsecured € 2028 issue gained 6.1% to close at €95.50, whereas the 4.5% Izola Bank plc Unsecured € 2025 lost 3.5% to end at €97.

Top 10 market movements

International Hotel Investments plc experienced a 4.2% decline in its share price. The equity ended the week at a weekly low of €0.46, as a result of two trades involving 5,900 shares worth €2,732.

MIDI plc faced a double-digit decline of 11.3% in its share price, as it closed at €0.204. One deal of 7,450 shares was recorded.

Malta Properties Company plc plummeted 14.7% to the €0.324. Trading activity included two trades worth €1,811.

A sole transaction of 75,466 Tigne Mall plc shares ensured that the company’s price per share closed 8.9% lower at €0.82.

Similarly, Trident Estates plc trended 5.3% lower, closing at €1.25. The equity traded once across 60 shares.

RS2 Software plc Ordinary Shares shed 7.8%, closing at the €1.10 level as 12 deals on a volume of 53,000 shares were recorded.

In the financial sector, Mapfre Middlesea plc experienced a moderate 2.3% decrease in its share price, closing at €1.27. The equity recorded three trades, involving 3,429 shares.

M&Z plc faced a 6.3% decline, closing at €0.60. Two trades of 51,000 shares were executed.

In the communication services sector, GO plc gained 0.7% in its share price, closing at €2.72. The equity recorded 10 trades of 40,572 shares, generating a turnover of €110,356.

Maltapost plc shares jumped 31.7% to close at €0.54. A total of 12,970 shares exchanged hands across five deals.

Company announcements

During the EGM of MedservRegis plc, the shareholders considered and approved that the share premium account of the company be reduced by an amount of €28,634,512 for the purpose of offsetting losses of the company as at December 31, 2022. Furthermore, the shareholders approved that the share premium account is further reduced by €2,131,115 by transferring to a new reserve to be known as the “Loss Offset Reserve” for the purpose of offsetting any eventual losses that may be incurred by the company.

Loqus Holdings plc announced that the company’s AGM shall be held on January 31, 2024.

Malita Investments plc announced that it has convened an EGM to be held on December 14, 2023 to give effect to a rights issue and subsequent issuance and allotment of new ordinary shares in the issued share capital of the company.

The board of GAP Group plc has resolved to exercise the option to redeem 50% of the outstanding 3.70% GAP Group plc bonds 2023-2025 on December 18, 2023.

This article, compiled by Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Limited, does not intend to give investment advice and the contents therein should not be construed as such.

The company is licensed to conduct investment services by the MFSA and is a member of the Malta Stock Exchange and the Atlas Group. The directors or related parties, including the company, and their clients are likely to have an interest in securities mentioned in this article.

For further information contact Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Limited at 67, Level 3, South Street, Valletta, tel: 2122 4410, or e-mail info@jesmondmizzi.com.