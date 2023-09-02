Movements in equity and bond indices

The MSE Equity Total Return Index halted a three-week streak of declines, closing 0.24% higher to 7,980.606 points. Out of 17 active equities, four increased, while another six closed in the opposite direction. Total weekly turnover advanced by €83,000 to €537,406, generated across 94 transactions.

The MSE MGS Total Return Index rose slightly by 0.03% to close at 876.913 points. A total of 18 issues were active, as nine headed north while six headed south. The best performer was the 2.5% MGS 2036, advancing by 1.7% to €85.96. On the other hand, the 3.4% MGS 2027 closed lower at €99.68, a decline of 2.2%.

The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index retracted by 0.5%, as it closed the week at 1,147.572 points. A total of 56 issues were active, with 24 posting gains, while 18 lost ground. The 4% SP Finance plc Secured € 2029 registered the best performance, gaining 4.7% to close at €99.50. On the other hand, the worst performing issue was the 4.3% Mercury Project Finance plc Secured € 2032, declining by 4.8%. The bond closed at €95.

Top 10 market movements

Malta International Airport plc saw a 0.9% increase in its share price, closing the week at €5.75. A total of 9,840 shares changed ownership across 13 deals.

The share price of International Hotel Investments plc experienced a notable decline of 4.7% during the week, closing at €0.505. This decline was accompanied by two trades with a total trading volume of just 5,377 shares.

HSBC Bank Malta plc reported a 1.7% increase in its share price, closing at a weekly high of €1.22. Five deals were executed with a total trading volume of 9,850 shares.

Lombard Bank Malta plc reported a 1.2% decline in its share price, closing at €0.84. The equity registered a total turnover of €36,039, witnessed across six trades of 43,292 shares.

FIMBank plc experienced a significant price increase of 22.9% during the week, closing at a nine-month high of $0.22. Eight trades were executed with a total trading volume of 394,192 shares.

The telecommunications operator, GO plc, traded flat throughout the week until a single deal on Friday dragged the equity 0.7% lower to €2.92. A total of three deals involving 8,555 shares were executed.

PG plc reported a slight decline in its share price of 1% during the week, closing at €2.06. Four trades were executed with a total trading volume of 34,700 shares.

Hili Properties plc experienced a 1.7% decrease in its share price, closing the week at €0.232. The equity saw six trades with a total trading volume of 28,000 shares.

A single transaction of 2,800 Malta Properties Company plc shares led to a slight increase of 0.5% in its share price, closing at €0.394.

Loqus Holdings plc witnessed a significant decrease in its share price, plummeting by 53.1% to close at €0.15 for the week. Three trades were recorded, totalling a trading volume of 12,945 shares.

Company announcements

On Wednesday, the board of RS2 Software plc approved the condensed interim consolidated financial statements, for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023. On consolidating its activities, the group generated revenue of €17.6 million (2022: €18.8m) and registered a loss after tax of €2.6m (2022: profit after tax of €1.5m). The board approved paying an interim net dividend of €3 million by way of Scrip with each ordinary and preference share­holder having the option to receive either cash or new ordinary shares or preference shares as applicable, at an attribution price of €1.23 per ordinary share and €1.43 per preference share. The net dividend is equivalent to €0.01c315 per ordinary share and €0.01c446 per preference share.

The board of Lombard Bank Malta plc approved the group and bank interim condensed financial statements for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023. The group delivered a robust financial performance in the first half of 2023 with a profit before tax of €5.4 million (profit after tax of €3.4m). The comparable figure for 2022, €17.2 million, had included a one-off significant recovery on a long outstanding non-performing loan. When adjusted for this special factor the gross profit in 2022 would have been €5 million.

The board of FIMBank plc met on August 30, 2023, and approved the consolidated and the bank’s interim financial statements for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023. The FIMBank group reported an after tax profit of $3.9 million, compared to a $2.9m after-tax loss registered for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

The board of Malta Properties Company plc approved the group interim unaudited financial statements for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023. The group registered a profit after tax of €674,371, lower by €181,102 when compared to the same period last year.

