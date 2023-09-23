Movements in equity and bond indices

The MSE Equity Total Return Index extended its negative trend, as it registered a further decline of 0.4% to close at 7,846.11 points. A total of 19 equities were active, as five headed north while another eight lost ground. Investor participation was lower than in the previous weeks, as a turnover of €0.5m was generated across 85 transactions.

The MSE MGS Total Return Index ended another week in the red, declining marginally by 0.1%, to settle at 865.023 points. Out of 11 active issues, three posted gains while another five lost ground. The 2.4% MGS 2041 (I) was the best performer, closing 6.9% higher at €84. The 2.1% MGS 2039 (I) headed the list of fallers, as it closed 2.4% lower at €80.

The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index ended the week 0.2% higher at 1,162.554 points. A total of 48 issues were active, as 17 registered gains, while another 18 declined. The top performer was the 4% Merkanti Holding plc Secured € 2026, which added 4.2%, to close at €100. On the other hand, the 5.75% MedservRegis plc Unsecured USD 2026 declined by 4.5%, to close at €95.

Top 10 market movements

In the banking sector, HSBC Bank Malta plc (HSBC) experienced a positive 6.2% change in its share price, ending the week at €1.20. Eleven trades involving 36,887 shares worth €43,408 were executed.

Bank of Valletta plc witnessed a slight decrease of 0.8%, ending the week at €1.23. Twenty-five trades were executed, involving 162,930 shares.

Similarly, APS Bank plc saw a positive change in its share price, as the banking equity gained 1.7% to end the week at €0.61. A total of 4,522 shares exchanged hands across two transactions.

Mapfre Middlesea plc also had a positive week, with a significant 4% increase in its share price. The equity closed the short trading week at €1.30, as two trades involving 6,684 shares were recorded.

RS2 Software plc Ordinary shares declined by 3.9%, ending the week at €1.23. This was the outcome of six deals involving 16,268 shares. RS2 generated a weekly turnover of €19,500.

GO plc ended the week at the €2.80 level, experiencing a weekly decline of 3.4%. Trading activity included two trades worth €41,960 across a total of 15,000 shares.

The share price of Malta International Airport plc retracted by 0.9%, closing at €5.65. This was a result of nine trades worth €61,956. On a year-to-date basis, the equity is down by 2.6%.

PG plc registered the fourth consecutive weekly decline after ending the week at €1.98 - lower by 1%. Two transactions involving 5,400 shares were executed. Weekly turnover reached €10,692.

BMIT Technologies plc had a positive week, as the equity gained 2.5%, closing the week at €0.41. The company’s share value traded at an intra-week high of €0.42. This increase in value, was generated through nine trades involving 83,750 shares worth €34,454.

International Hotel Investments plc headed north with a 1% increase to close at €0.51. A sole transaction of 1,100 shares was executed.

Company announcements

Lombard Bank Malta plc announced that it has received regulatory approval from the MFSA relative to the rights issue, and for the admissibility to listing on the Malta Stock Exchange of up to 61,828,332 new ordinary shares in the Bank having a nominal value of €0.125 each which will be offered, at an offer price of €0.75.

