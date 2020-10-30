The Birżebbuga Sailing Club Freeport is this year hosting the Malta Sailing Federation National Dinghy Sailing Championships from Saturday till Monday. The event is sponsored by Manoel Island Yacht Yard Ltd.

Thanks to the effort of local sailing clubs, the Malta Sailing Federation and Yachting Malta, sailors during these competitions have increased.

Coupled with top notch organisation at Birżebbuġa Sailing Club Freeport, these championships promise to be one of the best National Championships in recent years with an expected turnout of around 70 boats.

Participating boats will include Lasers, optimists and feva miracle sailing dinghies.

Sailors winning the championships will be declared national champions in their respective category.

The Joe Borg Costanzi Trophy shall be awarded to the winning sailor, in the Laser Class with most entries.

The Club with most boats entered in this regatta will receive the Best Supporting Club Trophy.

Boats will sail around a trapezoid course on a race series on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Races are scheduled to start at 11am on Saturday and 10am on Sunday and Monday.

Races will be held in Marsaxlokk Bay or at Benghisa Reef according to the prevailing wind conditions.