Bernal Puerta Monica Alejandro, a 22-year-old Colombian, was sentenced to 18-months imprisonment, suspended for four years on Sunday for living off the earnings of prostitution.

Police Inspector Joseph Busuttil told the court, presided by Magistrate Gabriella Vella, that the police had received information that an Msida apartment was being used as a brothel.

They raided the property and interrogated the accused after she was found in the apartment.

Ms Alejandro pleaded guilty.

She was handed an 18-month prison sentence, suspended for four years, after the prosecution said she had cooperated with investigators.