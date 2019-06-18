A five-storey building in Msida which appeared to be resting on a flimsy column of bricks is safe, architects confirmed on Tuesday.

The Kamra tal-Periti was investigating whether the building on Santa Venera road was sanctioned by a warranted architect, following concerns on social media about the apartment block’s structural integrity.

Pictures of the building were shared widely on social media earlier this week, with many raising concerns that the apartment block appeared to be supported by two flimsy rows of concrete bricks set up in a makeshift column.

The bricks have now been removed.

Sources at the Kamra tal-Periti said the building, which was covered by the necessary permits, had been constructed more than 14 years ago.

'No structural purpose'

The party-wall which had raised the public alarm, was designed as a cantilever structure throughout the whole length of the building.

As a result, each floor was supported as a cantilever structure and was not resting on the column of bricks.

The concrete brick wall, the sources said, served as a temporary support for the shuttering of the structural concrete slab.

They had not been removed since there was another building adjoining the property and became visible when that property had eventually been demolished by a third party.

These concrete bricks have now been removed, the sources said.

“It is amply clear that the bricks served no structural purpose,” the sources said.

Bricks now removed - owner

The building’s owner said the same thing.

“Construction was carried out under the supervision of an architect,” they told Times of Malta.

“The bricks on which it appeared as though an entire wall of the building was resting in fact served no structural purpose. They were placed there to support scaffolding,” they added, saying the bricks had now been removed under an architect’s supervision.

The building appeared to be resting on a flimsy column of bricks - that was not the case.

“Authorities are welcome to make any further visits and inspections they might feel necessary,” they said.

Separate incidents

The reports come just over a week after a building collapse in Mellieħa and the wall of an apartment fell into a building site in Guardamangia.

In April, an apartment block next door to a building site also crumbled at night.

Meanwhile the architects who spoke to Times of Malta stressed the importance of not resorting to over-sensationalism at this time.

Another member of the Chamber said they were receiving a number of similar reports from their members and from the public.