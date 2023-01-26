A €2 million project to upgrade the promenade at Msida has been completed, Infrastructure Minister Aaron Farrugia said.

The work was carried out by the Grand Harbour Regeneration Project (GHRC).

He said the investment gave rise to one of the most beautiful promenades in Malta and prioritised those who went there on foot or by bicycle.

“Another project that prioritises the needs of the people and their quality of life, and one that complements the Msida Creek project announced with Infrastructure Malta.

At the inauguration of the project. Photo: Jason Borg, DOI

"We are looking at this area not only as a crucial area for connectivity but also as an area that can serve as a recreational space for the people”, Farrugia said.

The minister said new street lighting, CCTV cameras, a new irrigation system, and new facilities for mooring and boat owners were installed.

The area was embellished by trees that are suitable for the area, and a bike lane.

“We want to level up the harbour and the surrounding areas while maintaining and strengthening their commercial aspect, ensuring that it continues to attract various forms of investment.

"Not only have we improved the aesthetics, but we have increased security for those who will enjoy the project on foot, by bicycle, or even by boat,” the minister said.