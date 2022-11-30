The rain which pelted down on Msida on Tuesday was almost equivalent to the November average for the whole country, data issued by the MIA Met Office shows.

The rain, mostly during the evening rush hour, flooded key roads including Gzira Seafront, Rue'Argens and part of Tal-Qroqq tunnels and also caused traffic chaos in Msida, San Ġwann and Tal-Qroqq.

The Met Office said 68.4mm of rainfall was recorded in the area alone. The November average for the whole country is 89.1mm.

While rain fell all over Malta and Gozo on Tuesday, Msida's was by far the heaviest. Next came Selmun with 43.2mm and Bengħajsa, with 35.0mm.

Parts of Rue D'Argens was flooded.

A total of 22.0mm of rainfall was calculated at the Luqa weather station, and 27.6mm at the capital, Valletta.

The Tuesday average for the Maltese Islands was 31.8mm of rainfall, which was normal for this time of year.

The data also shows the rainfall this month for the whole of Malta being similar to last year's.

“In November last year, 148.6mm of perception were measured, which is similar to this November's 147.4mm,” the Met Office spokesperson said.

After three days of rainfall and strong winds, the spokesperson said the Maltese Islands can expect fine weather on Thursday, but some showers are forecast for Friday.

'System overload, debris' behind the flooding of Tal-Qroqq tunnels

One of the roads which flooded on Tuesday was a section of the Tal-Qroqq tunnels, exiting to Birkirkara, where several cars stalled.

An Infrastructure Malta spokesperson said that while it was too early to know the cause of flooding, he put it down to two issues - 'system overload' and accumulation of debris.

"System overload is due to design capacity, and too much rain falling within a short period of time," he said.

"It could also have been an accumulation of debris that blocked the stormwater drainage system that is in place in these tunnels. The later issue could have been exacerbated by the previous stormy weekend where an abnormal amount of debris was recorded across our network," the spokesperson said.