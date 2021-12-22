Works to renovate the Msida Skatepark at tal-Qroqq Roundabout have been carried out by Infrastructure Malta in collaboration with the Malta Skateboard Association.

During a visit to the site on Wednesday, Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg stressed the importance that such spaces are equipped with the appropriate infrastructure and enjoy maximum safety for all skateboarding and cycling enthusiasts.

The renovation works include new ramps and steel rails, trees, lighting, and graffiti art.

Infrastructure Malta commissioned a team of 10 graffiti artists led by James Micallef Grimaud to create new street art in this space for a more aesthetically pleasing appearance complementing the nature of the sport.

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli