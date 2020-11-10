A video of a cyclist and a driver involved in a fight in Msida on Monday has been making the rounds on social media, with the driver accusing the cyclist of ramming into his car.

The police said when contacted both men had lodged separate statements with the Msida police, each blaming the other for the incident. The police are investigating.

Video: Social media

Sources said that while the car driver is arguing that the cyclist rammed into his car, the cyclist is stating that the car overtook him, not respecting his priority and he could not avoid it.

The incident took place in Triq Marina at 6pm. The video shows the driver punching the cyclist and accusing him of crashing into his car and shattering his window. He is heard calling out at the cyclist that “of course he will pay for the damage”.