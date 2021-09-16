The Second Division League was introduced in 1921-22.

It was held for three consecutive seasons, but a lack of interest forced the MFA to stop the event. Therefore, between 1924 and 1929, the competition was not held.

Fortunately, during the last two or three seasons of the 1920’s in Malta, there was a great surge of interest in the game.

As interest grew, the game started to spread all over the island. New clubs were sprouting everywhere, not only around the harbour area, which was the birthplace of the Maltese game but also in the north of the island.

The majority of these clubs were amateur teams with very little pretensions.

