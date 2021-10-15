A row of trees along the Msida front promenade had to be uprooted because they were 'inappropriate for the site', the Grand Harbour Regeneration Corporation has said.

The Ficus nitida trees were felled on Thursday, stripping the path of shade and horrifying onlookers, one of whom described it as a "tree massacre".

But the Corporation, which is managing works in the area, insisted the uprooted trees would be replanted elsewhere and new, mature trees planted in their place.

The front last week. Slide to see the same scene on Friday. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli Msida front on Friday morning Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

“The tree species are ficus ntida, an avenue planting tree, and were planted in a built-up planter on the surface of the pavement," a GHRC spokesperson said.

"The containment of the rooting system has negatively effected the vegetation over the years resulting in die back and stunted growth, therefore making them inappropriate for the site.”

The uprooted trees will be re-planted in various locations on the island, including Msida, he said.

The spokesperson insisted that another specimen of trees which naturally grow on the coastline will be planted along the front.

Planters left empty after uprooting of trees Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

“GHRC shall be introducing mature Tamarix Africana specimens which are indigenous and naturally grow on the coastline. A hybrid planter system has been designed to allow the new trees to develop their root system into the sea water thus mimicking their natural environment.”

Commuters and drivers would have noticed works starting along the front, as the usual two lane road has been reduced to a one lane.

Just last week, Transport Minister Ian Borg said the Grand Harbour Regeneration Corporation (GHRC) will begin works to upgrade the Msida promenade.

Works include the incorporation of a cycle lane, new lighting, and irrigation system as well as the installation of new street furniture.

The same number of Tamarix Africana species will be planted the spokesperson said, but did not specify how many were uprooted.

According to the corporation, the request to remove the trees was by the Msida Local Council and all works were carried out as approved beforehand by ERA