Transport Malta, in agreement with the Water Services Corporation, has revoked the permit of a contractor carrying out works at Msida because he failed to follow professional practices, the Infrastructure Ministry said.

It said in a statement that the contractor, who it did not name, failed to take the necessary measures for his work not to hinder vehicles and created a danger for motorists.

The authority revoked his permit and he has now been stopped from continuing with the works. He will also be fined.

Infrastructure Malta will be taking over the works so that these would be concluded by a differenent contract without the current time frames having to be changed.

Times of Malta reported a few days ago that the deadline of September 2 has already been missed due to weather conditions.

As a result, road resurfacing is still going on in Ix-Xatt Ta’ Xbiex, over a year after works started on the project that has been beset with delays.

Initially, the €930,000 project had be completed by April but, four months later, the road had remained reduced to one lane, causing daily traffic congestion.

The ministry said that abusers and those who did not follow professional practices will not be protected by the government.