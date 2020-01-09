Atlas Insurance, one of Malta’s leading insurance firms, has teamed up with the Malta Sports Journalists Association (MSJA), known also as the Għaqda Ġurnalisti Sports, to launch the ‘The Atlas Youth Athlete of the Month’ award.

The aims of this monthly award are varied. First and foremost, the award is intended for those athletes up to the age of 21 who have distinguished themselves in sports achievements both in terms of sporting results in Malta or abroad, as well as adherence to the sporting values.

Sports disciplines associated with this award can be varied, and all sports – both individual and team-based will be considered for this award. The Atlas Youth Athlete of the Month award is intended to promote physical activity and competitive sports among the younger generations and generate positive role models for our young people in general.

“Atlas Insurance has been associated with sports, sporting events and wellness for many years. The sporting values of commitment, passion and respect reflect our Atlas values. Likewise we believe that more needs to be done to encourage young people in Malta to be active through sports, for their benefit and that of the community they live in. We truly believe that encouraging sports among young people will result in a healthier Malta in the future,” said Robert Micallef, Chief Commercial Officer of Atlas Insurance.

A panel composed of three sports journalists has been set up to evaluate the results and the performances of all youth athletes in Malta and Gozo.

The selection committee is chaired by MSJA Honorary President and AIPS (Association Internationale de la Presse Sportive) Europe president Charles Camenzuli. The other members of the committee will be Mario Bonnici (One Sport) and Joanna Camilleri (PBS).

Following the monthly evaluation, the panel will inform both Atlas and the General Secretary of the Malta Sports Journalists Association of their decision, and an award will be given to the chosen athlete, starting from February 2020. The panel will provide reasons for the choice of the young athlete of the month. Each winner will receive a commemorative engraved trophy and a sports apparel voucher of their choice, courtesy of Atlas Insurance.

Although there will not be a monthly official call for nominations, sports associations and federations can notify the MSJA stating their request for their athlete/s to be considered for the ‘Atlas Youth Athlete of the Month’.

Following a full year of monthly awards, an event will take place in January 2021 wherein Atlas Insurance together with the MSJA selection committee will announce the winner of the Atlas Youth of the Year Award for 2020.

“We are proud to have partnered with Atlas Insurance to launch this innovative award which focuses on the achievements and qualities of young athletes,” said Sandro Micallef, President Malta Sports Journalists Association.

“The year 2020 will be posing a very challenging task for the Executive Committee of the MSJA and all of our members as the association will be celebrating two important milestones, namely the 60th anniversary since the first edition of the Għazliet Sportivi Nazzjonali, which were first organised by the late Benny Pace in 1960, and the 50th anniversary of foundation of our Association,” he added.

The MSJA, referred to as Għaqda Ġurnalisti Sports, is a non-profit organisation formed by Maltese Sports Journalists. The association was founded in 1970 and has been on the frontline to promote Maltese sports in the local media. The Association organizes the annual Għazliet Sportivi Nazzjonali contest and is affiliated with SportMalta, AIPS and AIPS Europe.

Atlas Insurance will be also supporting the upcoming 60th edition of the SportMalta Awards Ghazliet Sportivi Nazzjonali to be held on 22nd February 2020.