The Malta Society for the Protection and Care of Animals (MSPCA), the oldest animal welfare and homing centre in Malta, is running a stand on the Sliema front this weekend until Wednesday, June 24, to create awareness about its sterling work and to continue to raise funds for its operations.

The stand will be set up near the popular Gabbana and will be selling women and men’s clothing. It is being held to simultaneously mark the opening of the society’s recently-refurbished charity shop on George Borg Olivier Street. The refurbishment was financed by a recent campaign on crowdfunding platform ZAAR.

The Sliema shop officially reopened on Friday, and the public is invited to drop off their donations as from tomorrow. A quarantine area has been set up to collect the donation of items and the same protocol will be in place at the society’s shop in Naxxar, which will also start receiving donations tomorrow.

“People visiting our Sliema stand will learn more about the work that we do, hopefully purchase an item or two from the eclectic selection of clothing available, and will also have the possibility to win prizes and vouchers donated by our sponsors,” Mary Cassar Torreggiani, MSPCA’s fundraising manager, said.

“Beyond that, we would like to promote the importance of reusing and recycling items, while sharing details of the items that have been recycled by our charity shops and the process involved in doing this.

“The stand will observe all COVID-19 regulations with the public’s health and safety in mind,” Cassar Torregiani added.

The stand will also serve as a promotional tool for the MSPCA’s charity shops, which are an important source of funds. The shops are long-term investments that are essential for the running of MSPCA’s Floriana home.

“Investment in the MSPCA not only supports its daily operations, but also continues the professional training it provides to its staff in collaboration with organisations such as Dogs Trust. This helps to sustain the successful team of paid professionals and kind volunteers currently in place,” Cassar Torregiani explained.

“Moreover, we are currently looking for volunteers for our charity shops. Any interested candidates may send an e-mail to volunteer @spcamalta.org. It would be lovely to see new people on our team!”

Visitors are invited to stop by MSPCA’s stand between today and Wednesday, June 24. Today, the stand will be open from 9am to 11am and from 6pm till 10 pm, and tomorrow, on Tuesday and Wednesday from 6pm to 10pm. More information, including the visiting hours of the home, how to volunteer at the home or shops, and how to donate may be found at www.maltaspca.org.