The Malta Street Sports Association (MSSA) will be hosting a sports festival on Saturday at the Bugibba square with no less than 13 different sports taking place in one area starting from 4.30pm.

The event, one of two taking place this summer will include skateboarding, BMX, scooter, and inline rollerblade events, as well as one-on-one football, street basketball, volleyball, parkour, street dance, stand-up paddle in the nearby beach, Olympic wrestling, sailing, as well as a 2k and 5k run dedicated to the memory of Dr. Victor Calvagna. All proceeds from the Sports Fest will be donated to Puttinu Cares.

This festival will bring together numerous sports organisations in Malta such as the Malta Skateboarding Association (MSA), the Malta Surf Sup Association, Federazzjoni Maltija Lotta, MOVE, parkour group Leap Squad, Street Elements dance group, and is also the first phase in building a skatepark in the north, the main ones so far being in Msida and Pembroke.

