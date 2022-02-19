P. Ebejer; A. Said (46 M. Farrugia), E. Lipman, S. Farrugia, D. Theuma (79 F. Chircop), R. Cuschieri, A. Sultana (46 E. Xuereb), C. Zammit, B. Borg (46 S. Zammti), N. Sciberras, H. Bugeja.

MOROCCO

K. Errmichi; Z. Redouani, S. Boukhami, G. Chhiri (35 S. Fikri), H. Elhaj, G. Chebbak, S. Amani, N. Badri (82 E. Nakkach), I. Saoud (67 S. Hassani), S. Mssoudy, R. Ayane.

Referee: Maria Ennsgraber (Austria FA).

A spirited performance by the Malta women’s national team was not enough as Mark Gatt’s side were narrowly beaten by Morocco, in the second game of the VisitMalta Women’s Tournament.

Malta, on the back of a 3-1 win over Moldova, were looking for a positive result against their Moroccan opponents.

The North African side, who are hopeful of qualifying for next year’s Women’s World Cup for the first time, were the better team in the first half and made their pressure count through a Sanaa Mssoudy goal on 28 minutes.

After the break, Malta staged a reaction in an attempt to salvage the result but their efforts were in vain as they could not find the net.

