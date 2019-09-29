The new pastoral programme of the Missionary Society of St Paul (MSSP) was launched last week at a well-attended meeting at the MSSP Oratory in Birkirkara.

The daily celebration of Liturgy, monthly catechesis and lectio divina sessions, and short formation courses remain the fulcrum of pastoral year and life at the Oratory.

While the programme caters for adults, young couples, youths, adolescents and children, particular attention will be given this year to married couples, with the introduction of a new five-week course entitled ‘Weaving Relationships’.

Pilgrimages are also planned to the monastery of Bose, Italy, one to Taizé, France, for youths, and another to holy sites in Spain. The programme was presented by Fr Martin Cilia, director at the Oratory, following by a brief speech by Fr Louis Mallia, the newly elected MSSP regional superior.

For details, visit the website https://oratorjumssp.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/Oratorju-MSSP-Pastoral-Programme.pdf