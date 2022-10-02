After a two-year hiatus imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Missionary Society of St Paul (MSSP) Oratory in Birkirkara recently launched its programme of activities for the 2022-23 pastoral year.

The programme brings together and complements the most important elements that make up the Oratory’s identity – liturgy, catechesis, formation and community.

The Oratory is offering two new experiences this year. The first is a hands-on course for couples seeking to deepen their relationship, encouraging them to name their own and unique way of growing together in love.

The second novel experience is the possiblity of spending a day on retreat, accompanied by a spiritual guide. This is ideal for those who seek a space away from everything, where they can find themselves again, returning to God as their source of life.

Three four-week courses are being offered during the year. These include a course dealing with personal growth, starting on October 12; another on the basic foundations of spiritual life, starting on November 16; and, finally, a course in May dealing with the meaning and power of art.

There will be a series of six monthly catechesis talks for adults based on the Book of Acts of the Apostles, held on the first Monday of every month, starting tomorrow, October 3 at 7.15pm.

A mass especially aimed at youths will also be held on the first Friday of every month, starting on October 7 at 7.30pm.

The MSSP Oratory is also organising four pilgrimages during the year – to the Holy Land in February (which is already fully booked); to the Camino de Santiago in April (especially for youths); a cultural trip to Paris in June; and a week in August with fellow pilgrims from all over the world hosted by the monastic community at Taizé, France.

For more details on the programme, visit the MSSP Oratory Facebook page or website. For any queries, e-mail the Oratory at oratory@mssp.mt.