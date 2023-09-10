The MSSP Oratory Youth (MOY) recently welcomed young adults to the fifth edition of ‘Echo’, their annual weekend faith camp. The event was an opportunity for the participants to pause from their daily routines and allow some extra time and space for personal reflection, prayer as well as fellowship with others.

This was the fifth time the youth community of the Missionary Society of St Paul organised this event, and after having had to put it on hold due to the pandemic, it was decided to hold this year’s camp on the theme of ‘legacy’ to recall why youths are searching for or have already embarked on a faith and spiritual journey. The event, which ran from a Friday evening to the Sunday afternoon, was a reflection of what normally goes on at the MSSP Oratory, with the celebration of the Eucharist its central focus.

The celebration of the Eucharist is a central focus at the MSSP Oratory. The celebration of the Eucharist is a central focus at the MSSP Oratory.

On Saturday morning guest speakers Fr Patrick Magro SJ and Fr Frankie Cini MSSP gave the participants a clearer understand of Jesus’ legacy – the wealth of the Good News through the Word – capturing his teachings, encounters and his humanity. They showed how Jesus’s example lives on till today and continues to attract not only curiosity to be followed but also inspires a way of living one’s faith.

Participants taking part in the weekend camp. A participant taking part in the weekend camp. Participants taking part in the weekend camp. Participants taking part in the weekend camp.

Through personal exercises and sharing with others, the youths pondered where they were at, their desires and dreams they want to achieve, and thus, what they need to leave behind.

The youths pondered where they were at, their desires and dreams they want to achieve, and thus, what they need to leave behind

Workshops were held later on in the day, with the help of members from the Oratory community, who by sharing their current way of life and past experiences, showed how legacy is built and nurtured through formation and education; family; volunteering; career paths; self-awareness and life goals.

Participants taking part in the weekend camp. Participants taking part in the weekend camp. Participants taking part in the weekend camp.

On Sunday, Br David Pace MSSP gave a presentation on Pope Francis’ teachings on the elderly and their important role in society to prepare the participants to reach out to the elderly in residential homes. They were subsequently split into various groups that visited a number of such homes where the youths were encouraged to spend some time holding conversations with the elderly residents, and seeking to understand more the theme of legacy through their venerable age and experience.

Participants taking part in the weekend camp. Participants taking part in the weekend camp. Participants taking part in the weekend camp. Participants taking part in the weekend camp.

The weekend camp was marked with moments of prayer and fellowship, as well as recalling the important legacy of Josef Mizzi, a MOY community who recently passed away – whose example and witness of life continue to live on through his family and the memories that many hold to heart. As the community continues to mourn the loss of this beloved member, his memory and legacy remain alive within the MOY community.

The youth community is now about to embark on its activities for the forthcoming pastoral year. For those interested in taking part in the MOY's future activities an information session will be held on Thursday, September 14 at 8pm. Further information may also be found on the MSSP Oratory Facebook page.