For the fourth consecutive year, the Echo Youth Faith Camp was held at the Missionary Society of St Paul Oratory in Birkirkara, bringing to an end the MSSP’s 2018-9 pastoral programme for youth.

This year’s theme was inspired by Pope Francis’s exhortation to youth, Christus Vivit, and the Bible text “I have come that they may have life, and that they may have it more abundantly” (Jn10:10).

The youths kicked off the weekend by discussing their presence in the community and analysing their personal and spiritual growth while looking forward to the year ahead.

The faith camp included space for prayer, the Word of God and fellowship, enabling the youths to delve deeper in the theme and the various challenges and influences that hinder them from living life to the full. The topics discussed during various workshops included sexuality, relationships, choices, moral obligations and the virtual world.

The youths also took part in a pay-it-forward exercise whereby they left the oratory in small groups to deliver messages and perform little gestures to communicate hope and remind others that life is a gift and to encourage them to live it to the full.