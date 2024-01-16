Joséf Bonello has been appointed ambassador for the promotion of the wines of Malta and Gozo, the Malta Tourism Authority said on Tuesday. It is the first appointment of its kind.

Bonello will be aiming to raise the profile and knowledge of Maltese wines, both locally and more importantly internationally, the authority said.

Bonello’s own wine journey began more than thirty years ago when a local winery asked him to market its range of Maltese wines. Throughout his career, he gained valuable experience with local winemakers and wine importers who gave him the opportunity to represent wines from around the world. In the meantime, the Wine & Spirit Education Trust provided him with the academic foundations that fuelled his infectious enthusiasm for wine, the MTA said.

It said quality tourism is often the result of travellers seeking meaningful and unique experiences at their destination. The combination of wine and gastronomy is a niche that appeals to a wide audience and the Maltese Islands have an exciting story to tell in this niche.