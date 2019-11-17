The Malta Tourism Authority has appointed Tolene Van der Merwe as its new director for the UK and Ireland.

Her new role will focus on leading a London-based team to further develop and cultivate partnerships with tour operators, airlines, travel agents and niche specialists as well as reaching out to the UK public with PR and marketing initiatives to keep Malta and Gozo as one of its top holiday destinations of choice.

Accounting for a quarter of Malta’s tourism arrivals, the UK is the largest source market for the destination, and Ms Van der Merwe and her team aim to continue to grow arrival numbers through diversification of island experiences and strategies.

Ms Van der Merwe began her career in the tourism industry at Exclusive Getaways, the luxury South African operator. She later joined London-based tour opera­tor African Affair Travel, furthering her specialism in the African tourism product before founding Boutique Travel Marketing, where she spent seven years growing the hotel representation company. Tolene joins the Malta Tourism Authority following five years as the hub head for South African Tourism for UK and Ireland.

She said: “I’m thrilled to be a part of the Malta Tourism Authority’s UK team. The archipelago has had a fantastic boost in its tourism in the past few years and is now considered to be one of Europe’s hottest destinations for history and culture, LGBT+, gastronomy, diving, and soft adventure travel. With attentions now turning to wellness, city breaks and sustainabi­lity, I’m excited to be part of the tourism authority’s increasing success in drawing a variety of travellers to experience all that the islands have to offer.”

Commenting on the appointment, the MTA’s deputy CEO Carlo Micallef said that the MTA is delighted to have secured the services of Mrs van der Merwe to join a strong and highly professional team in London and continue building on the success achieved under Mr Peter Vella’s stewardship in the past four years.

Malta’s tourism industry continues to enjoy record performances year on year and the MTA, together with Ministry for Tourism, have a strategy of further market diversification, route connection development, tourism product enhancement as well as Malta brand identity growth to ensure that the success continues, Mr Micallef said.