A series of parties to attract thousands of revellers in the coming weeks have not been given government sponsorships, Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli said on Thursday.

The minister was questioned about the matter a day after Times of Malta revealed thousands of partygoers could be coming to the island for large-scale festivals and parties.

The organisers believed to be involved in the events have in the past secured hundreds of thousands of euros in sponsorship from the Malta Tourism Authority.

The authority has yet to reply to questions on how much they have handed out to the organisers this year.

According to the minister, the board that decides on these sponsorships has not met yet and so “no cent has been given”.

On mounting pressure from medical professionals to cancel the large events, Farrugia Portelli would not comment, saying instead her position had not changed from the day before.

On Wednesday she told journalists a balance needed to be struck between health precautions and ensuring the economy functions. She also did not rule out headcounts at large events.

Pressed further on the doctors’ concerns, Farrugia Portelli said the same people had pushed for a full lockdown when the COVID-19 outbreak had hit Malta, even though this was clearly not needed.

The minister did not respond to questions on whether she had consulted the doctors.

Asked whether she was dismissing their concerns, the minister refused to comment and walked off.

In the past week, the number of people infected with coronavirus spiked, reaching a total of 112 active cases. This included 66 migrants as well as two clusters from two separate mass events – the Hotel Takeover party and the Santa Venera feast festivities.

The government has yet to officially comment on the spike.