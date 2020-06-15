The Malta Tourism Authority has been holding talks with football giants Manchester United to ensure that the advertising deal signed last year would be adapted to the rearranged season resuming this week after the COVID-19 crisis.

This was confirmed on Monday by Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli in reply to a parliamentary question from shadow minister or tourism Robert Arrigo.

In terms of the three-year advertising deal signed last year by then Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi, the MTA will advertise the ‘Visit Malta’ brand around Old Trafford, Manchester United's home ground, during games.

So far the government has resisted calls to reveal the cost of the campaign on the grounds of “commercial sensitivity” but industry sources have indicated the figure could be close to €20 million.

The campaign came to an abrupt end last March when all sporting activity in the UK stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Premier League, will resume on Wednesday while Manchester United’s first fixture at home will be on June 24 against Sheffield United.

In his question Arrigo asked the tourism minister to state the amount which the MTA had been refunded from Manchester United in the wake of the fact that no advertising had been done for the last three months.

The tourism minister did not give any figures but said the deal “went beyond” soccer ground advertising, even though she did not delve into further details.

Farrugia Portelli said the two sides had held commercial talks to ensure that those “assets” which could not be utilised, would be shifted for other months, in order to be more effective.

Prior to this deal, the MTA had made a similar agreement with Sheffield United in 2008 who sported the Visit Malta logo on their shirts, among other benefits. The yearly sponsorship had cost €450,000.

According to Deloitte’s Football Money League released last January, Manchester United is the third-richest football club in the world and the highest placed English club.

United recorded income of €711.5m (£627.1m) for 2018-19 but may soon find their status as the Premier League’s financial powerhouse under threat from Manchester City and Liverpool, Deloitte reported.