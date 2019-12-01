The Malta Training Programme, created and launched by the Malta Tourism Authority London Office, won ‘Best Online Training Website’ for 2019 at the TravelMole Awards.

The event was held at the luxurious piste ski-themed bar in South Soho, London. Three finalists were shortlisted for the award by TravelMole and its readers were then invited to vote for the website, which had the most technological advancement and creative flair.

The TravelMole awards, now in their 15th year, recognise travel companies, tourist boards and suppliers that have made significant impact in web, social, mobile and technology.

TravelMole has grown from 6,000 subscribers in 1999 to 250,000 20 years later in 2019.

The Malta Training Programme, www.malta-training.com, showcases the country’s selling points from 7,000 years of history and gastronomic delights to adventure activities and bucket-list sites. The training website boasts five courses, which provide travel agents with the inside knowledge and top tips to share with their customers.

Speaking about the win, Malta Tourism Authority deputy CEO and CMO, Carlo Micallef, said: “We’re extremely pleased to once again win another prestigious award in the UK, this time as Best Online Training Website at the TravelMole Awards against some very strong competition. This is the first time that the Malta Tourism Authority has won this award and we’re particularly happy to be able to do so as online destination training programmes are becoming a very efficient way to connect with travel agents and travel counsellors, inform them about the tourism product in the Maltese Islands, as well as inspire them to sell Malta and Gozo holidays to their clients.”