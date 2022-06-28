The Malta Tourism Authority has revoked an extension it issued for works at a major hotel and lido in Qawra to continue past June 15, when excavation and demolition works in tourist areas are to stop for the summer.

The authority had initially said that, together with the Tourism Ministry, it had issued a “minor extension for works to continue on the basis of securing the safety of the site”.

However, it said that on inspection of the site and assessment of the works that were being carried out, “the exemption has been reconsidered”.

“Exemptions from ‘Summer Breaktime’, as in previous years, are only given when the architects declare that the site under consideration is prone to safety issues and requires further work to achieve stability and safety,” an MTA spokesperson said.

Residents and tourists in Qawra have been enduring constant noise and plumes of dust from construction works on the AX Seashells Resort at Suncrest. The hotel is on the seaside town’s main road and during a visit to the site, Times of Malta spotted several trucks, cement mixers and other large machinery in the area’s narrow streets.

The road, pavements and buildings were also coated with a layer of construction dust and tourists struggled to walk past the site, while carrying large suitcases. Residents, meanwhile, have also complained about being unable to sleep because of the non-stop noise.

A spokesperson for AX Group said the company had been granted a permit to continue with the excavation works on the hotel’s lido until June 30.

“The group is sensitive to the inconveniences caused by excavation works, particularly in tourism zones and stopped works as soon as we were alerted to complaints by the authorities. We have now been formally notified by the MTA of a revocation of the extension.

“While we understand that excavation works using mechanical hammers do create considerable noise, we have put forward proposals on alternative excavation methods that will significantly mitigate inconvenience to neighbouring properties,” the spokesperson said.

She noted that the AX Group “wishes to finalise the remaining works, specifically those to construct the sea wall”.

“This will avert possible hazards should inclement weather prevail in the coming months. We are still waiting for confirmation from the authorities that we can apply these methodologies to render the site safe.

“The group hopes that its projects will not be targeted as a means to mitigate other controversies currently afflicting the hospitality industry,” she said.