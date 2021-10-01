The Malta Tourism Authority UK & Ireland has been awarded the “Tourist Board of the Year 2021” at the Travel Industry Awards 2021 by TTG held in London.

This is the fourth time that this award was won by the MTA after also successfully clinching the trophy in 2016, 2017 and 2019.

The Travel Industry Awards by TTG, in association with Virgin Atlantic, brought the travel community together to celebrate the businesses that have grown stronger through the COVID-19 crisis, and helped to highlight the most trusted travel brands for consumers.

"I am so pleased that MTA UK & Ireland were named Tourist Board of the Year 2021 at the TTG Travel Industry Awards this week. The team has worked hard with our trade partners and travel agents throughout the past 18 months to train them up on Malta, Gozo and Comino and what we have to offer their clients.

"Our work with our trade partners despite the difficult situation was ongoing, robust and agile and the team have overcome many hurdles to ensure our relationships stay strong and have endured the hard times.

"I could not be prouder that their hard work has been recognised and want to thank them for their ongoing dedication to promoting our beautiful islands,” Tolene Van Der Merwe, director of the MTA UK Office stated.

“Having the Malta Tourism Authority receiving such an important award is of sterling news for the hospitality industry.

"Considering the challenges of kickstarting a tourism industry that was hit by the worst crisis in history, it can be said that tourism traffic to the Maltese Islands progressively improved week after week and numbers are growing still even though the traditional peak of summer has now passed," Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo said.