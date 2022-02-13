Over a week ago, a 37th-minute goal might not have sent shockwaves in the MFA Women’s League but for one team it meant the world. For Mtarfa, this goal cancelled an infamous run of 24 winless games which stretches back to their inception in the women’s game at senior level.

Courtesy of this goal, Mtarfa went on to beat San Ġwann and lift themselves from the bottom of the standings for the first time in two years. Their points tally might just show four points, but these four points are starting to shed light on the commitment that the players and staff put on a daily basis at Mtarfa.

In the process of this victory, Mtarfa scored their first-ever goal this season and managed to obtain their second clean sheet of this campaign. Both shutouts came against San Ġwann, who are now anchored in last place with just one point. In fact, in the corresponding fixture both sides had fired blanks in a goalless stalemate.

