A clock tower and interpretation centre in Mtarfa have been restored through a €1 million project co-funded by the EU.

Three different ministers – Economy Minister Silvio Schembri, Planning Minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi and Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo – took part in an inauguration ceremony to celebrate the restored structures.

Mtarfa mayor Kyle Mifsud said the projects would be complemented by other restoration plans for the locality, including work to create a pedestrian area within barracks and work to restore the town’s main square. The council is also planning to restore Pjazza Oswald, the mayor said.

Minister Zrinzo Azzopardi praised the local council for having spearheaded restoration works of the clock tower and encouraged other local councils to undertake similar initiatives.

Mtarfa's mayor with three ministers during the inauguration. Photo: DOI/Omar Camilleri

“I believe this project will draw more tourists to Mtarfa and lead them to learn more about this town’s history,” he said. The interpretation centre will serve as a cultural hub where artists can exhibit their work.

Minister Schembri said that the works were “putting Mtarfa on Malta’s tourism map”. EU funds were being used across sectors to improve the country’s economy, sustainability, competitiveness, environment and social cohesion, he said.

Minister Bartolo said the clock tower restoration would help Malta develop a military tourism niche