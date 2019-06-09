Mtarfa councillor Anthony Mifsud has given up his local council seat to be able to serve as president for the northern region council.
The PN-elected councillor was forced to vacate his seat as newly-introduced laws for local councils forbid councillors from serving as both local councillors and presidents of regional councils.
Regional councils are groupings of councils from neighbouring localities. Mr Mifsud is the second PN councillor to renounce his seat due to the legislative changes, with Michael Fenech Adami having done the same last week.
In a statement, Mr Mifsud thanked Mtarfa residents for their continued faith in him, noting that he had served the community as a councillor, minority leader as well as mayor.
He vowed to continue serving as a voice for Mtarfa residents and reiterated his loyalty to the Nationalist party.
The PN thanked Mr Mifsud for his work and wished him the best of luck in his work as president of the northern region council.
