A couple who last week were charged with sexually abusing their young daughters for several years and covering it up were granted bail on Tuesday.

The husband, a 43-year-old deliveryman from Mtarfa, is pleading not guilty to defiling the couple’s two daughters, engaging in non-consensual sexual activity and subjecting them to acts of physical intimacy.

The mother, a 42-year-old housewife, who wept throughout her arraignment, pleaded not guilty to permitting the abuse and preventing the minors from reporting it.

The alleged ill-treatment surfaced when the younger girl, who turned 13 on the day of the couple’s arraignment, first opened up about the domestic situation with the mother of a friend during a sleepover.

Soon after the girl, accompanied by an adult, turned up at the Rabat police station to file a report, telling police about the abuse and claiming that her elder sister faced the same plight.

She also claimed their mother was aware of the situation but often warned her not to tell anyone.

Both girls later spoke to police in the presence of officials from the Child Protection Unit.

Their allegations triggered investigations which ultimately resulted in criminal charges against both parents.

Upon arraignment, husband and wife pleaded not guilty.

Both were denied bail.

Their case was assigned to a Magistrates’ Court which scheduled a first hearing on Tuesday.

The couple, who at last week’s arraignment were assisted by a legal aid lawyer, had meanwhile engaged a personal lawyer who filed a fresh request for bail.

After hearing the elder daughter testify behind closed doors the court, presided over by Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit, upheld the bail request in respect of both parents.

The mother was ordered to sign the bail book once a week, not to approach prosecution witnesses, particularly the younger daughter who is still to testify, and to bind herself under a personal guarantee of €5,000.

The father was granted bail against a deposit of €800, a personal guarantee of €15,000, signing the bail book three times weekly and under the strict condition of not approaching prosecution witnesses, especially his daughters.

The protection orders imposed by the court upon arraignment still stand as does the ban on the names of all parties.

The case continues.

AG lawyer Darlene Grima and inspectors Godwin Scerri and Wayne Buhagiar are prosecuting.

Lawyer Roberto Montalto is defence counsel.