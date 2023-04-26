A single goal scored by defender Jeanelle Falzon handed Mtarfa a precious victory over San Ġwann to lift them from the bottom of the Assikura Women’s League.

Led by coach Simon Spiteri, Mtarfa found the winner through Falzon’s penalty midway in the first half to secure their second win of the season – both wins were chalked against San Ġwann.

Mtarfa will wrap up their campaign against Mġarr United this Thursday, with the Greens looking to pip Hibernians to third place.

More details on SportsDesk.