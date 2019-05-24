An old military hospital in Mtarfa is to be turned into an international school after the House of Representatives approved a concession to a private company.

The school will cater mostly for children of expats living and working in Malta.

Following a discussion during a session of the National Audit Office Accounts Committee, both sides of the House approved a resolution allowing Haileybury Malta Ltd to run the hospital as a school for 40 years.

The company won a tender issued by the Education Ministry for the opening of a second international school on the island, which will be competing with the Verdala International School.

€50,000 annual rent for the premises

Two companies had originally applied for the concession but the other applicant, Ellesmere College Malta, was disqualified after failing to reach the tender’s criteria. According to the Education Ministry, Haileybury, which already operates similar schools in Kazakhstan and the United Kingdom, will be investing more than €15 million in the rehabilitation of the former hospital.

It aims to start its operations in September 2021 and intends to have a total school population of 580 students at primary and secondary levels.

According to the company, the school may eventually also offer kindergarten and sixth form facilities.

The company is expected to pay the government €50,000 annual rent for the premises during the first five years, increasing to €125,000 after.

Registered last month, Haileybury Malta Ltd is owned by two separate companies.

Stanley Logistics Ltd is a United Kingdom company which already operates similar colleges, while the Maltese partner company is Ruth Trapani Galea Ltd, owned by a businesswoman of that name who was also appointed by the government as a director of the Malta Gaming Authority.