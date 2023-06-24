The Rabat and Mtarfa local councils have joined hundreds of residents and eNGOs to oppose a proposal to build a farmhouse in outside development zone land in Għeriexem valley, which runs between the two localities.

Landowner Alex Polidano is seeking to renew a permit granted in 2018 on appeal covering the rehabilitation and extension of an existing farmhouse. The application calls for the construction of a farmhouse over one floor “since existing rooms collapsed during works”.

The permit, at first refused but then overturned on appeal, sought permission to sanction the demolition of a dilapidated building, consisting of two rooms, and the reconstruction of the same rooms.

The councils objected to a fresh application for changes to the approved plans, saying the farmhouse was on the boundary of the valley with significant environmental importance.

“This development could also be setting a precedent for further development in dilapidated agricultural structures located within the same valley. The needs of the community have changed since 2008, which was the date of the original permit, and thus we strongly believe that this will adversely impact the communities that seek areas with open spaces for their psychological well-being,” the Mtarfa council said in a submission to the Planning Authority.

The Rabat council added that Wide Għeriexem is the only green pocket left in the area that must be saved from construction.

“This application is for the construction of a massive farmhouse building in lieu of two small rooms that had been left deliberately to deteriorate and subsequently collapsed. The granting of a new development permit by Planning Authority will create a precedent, and the entire valley will be lost forever in the midst of a concrete jungle,” the council warned.

The site is outside the development zone and “unacceptable” as the government had invested millions of euros to create a promenade for the public to appreciate this area of high landscape value. Moreover, historic artefacts have been found during the construction of this promenade and rebuilding of the road and may also be spread onto this part of the valley outside the walls of Mdina where the farmhouse is being proposed.

“The construction of this new farmhouse will impinge negatively on aerial fireworks displays, since petards are let off from this valley site. There are no other places in the vicinity where these can be let off,” the council said.

The PA has so far received hundreds of submissions against the proposed development, many of whom are contesting the applicant’s claims that existing rooms collapsed during previous works.

Objectors are calling out the applicant and his architect, Robert Musumeci, for “misleading information”.

The residents are also arguing that the area should be preserved, being an area of high landscape value.