Mtarfa women’s team have announced that Simon Spiteri will remain in charge of the team during the 2022/2023 season as well.
The decision was confirmed during the Annual General Meeting of the Mtarfa’s nursery ahead of the upcoming campaign.
Spiteri, a UEFA A licensed-coach, was in charge of the team during the past season which was their second at senior level.
