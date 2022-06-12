Mtarfa women’s team have announced that Simon Spiteri will remain in charge of the team during the 2022/2023 season as well.

The decision was confirmed during the Annual General Meeting of the Mtarfa’s nursery ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Spiteri, a UEFA A licensed-coach, was in charge of the team during the past season which was their second at senior level.

