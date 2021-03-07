Malta University Consulting Ltd is offering two short courses on ‘Care of the Diabetic Foot’ and ‘Stroke Care for Caregivers’. The courses will be held in April and May and will be delivered online via Zoom.

The course on Care of the Diabetic Foot is spread over three sessions with a different topic and trainer for each session. The aim of this course is to equip participants with better knowledge and understanding about the diabetic foot and related complications. Educational and preventive measures including appropriate basic footcare and advice on footwear for this specific population will also be addressed. The registration fee is €70.

Stroke Care for Caregivers is a six-session training course scheduled for April and May. Stroke or cerebrovascular accidents are the second leading cause of death globally, and the third leading cause of disability. This course seeks to provide caregivers with the knowledge, skills and competencies to support stroke survivors in their daily care at home. Various trainers will be delivering this course. The registration fee is €135.

Those interested in attending both courses will pay €190 instead of €205.

For further information call Maria Bugeja on 2124 0746 or e-mail maria.bugeja@muhc.com.mt.

www.muhc.com.mt