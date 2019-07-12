Society is made up of a multitude of different people, mostly having a similar human nature and characteristics, and converging values, mores and norms. However, the views and opinions of each person are individual. And much depends on each person’s character, which reflects their real-life experiences, whether on matters related to coping with the challenges within families, livelihood, friendships and relationships with neighbours or colleagues.

Individual character and the acceptance of a set of morals drives the person’s actions. If I know the character, I can easily predict the person’s decisions and behaviour.

Family and education have an important part in the formation of character. However, both are delicate and vulnerable and subject to manipulation and attack. The well-knit family as a cradle for character formation has weakened, and education is more focused on knowledge and personality development rather than character formation.

Blessed John Henry Newman, who will be canonised by Pope Francis in October, has thrown light on St Paul’s understanding of human nature when a person is in constant struggle against a “disordered passion and self-will” as he understands the body with its good sentiments and desires. (Read Newman’s sermon entitled ‘St Paul’s Characteristic Gift’). Having a good character does not mean that the person is perfect, but that the person is being led by values that make him or her trustworthy in doing good.

Leaders in society reflect the aspirations and expectations emerging from the society’s culture. What distinguishes a good politician or businessman from a bad one is the respective person’s decisions, behaviour and actions.

In our search to improve our well-being through economic growth, we have been predominantly led by our passions and desires while alienating our sense of purpose and character. A politician’s communication and persuasion skills, or an entrepreneur’s negotiation abilities have little to do with their character. The latter is composed of the more basic traits of honesty, responsibility, restraint, bravery in knowing when to say yes or no. A character that signals the individual’s sense of purpose and vision earns respect from others.

Human nature is partially a result of genetics, but it is developed by family and society. It can go in any direction, depending on the influences of its surroundings. Culture and values count in character development.

There are values that develop people to build relationships and form leaders who are exemplary in working to achieve the common good. These are virtues of moral strength in thinking, deciding and behaving that construct rather than destroy human relations.

This requires prudence, which is the ability to restrain oneself using reason; the ability to observe and judge when to act or not; fortitude, which is based on patience and perseverance; and temperance, by which a person uses moderation, and abstains from things that are temporary, wasteful and not needed.

The Gospels throw light on the character of Jesus, who during his life on earth, showed compassion, love, forgiveness, gentleness, patience, humility and self-control while finding time for reflection and prayer.

Imagine a society where people do not fall into the bad habits of pride, vanity and manipulation. Imagine a society where children are raised in families that are industrious and caring, and that impart the values of tolerance and compassion. The focus would be on the wealth that lies within us and which gives us the freedom to be of service to others.

Leadership in politics and business can only be of benefit to society if it values the worth of the human being and considers money only as a tool to improve social well-being.

