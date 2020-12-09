A much-changed Liverpool were left hanging on to deny Midtjylland a first ever Champions League group stage win as the Reds escaped with a 1-1 draw in Denmark on Wednesday.

Mohamed Salah opened the scoring inside the first minute to become Liverpool’s all-time top scorer in the Champions League.

Alexander Scholz’s penalty levelled for the Danish champions just after the hour mark before Scholz had a winner ruled out for offside and rookie Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher saved Erik Sviatchenko’s powerful header.

Liverpool were already guaranteed top spot in Group D, while Midtjylland bow out of European competition as they finish bottom of the group in their first Champions League apparance.

Jurgen Klopp made eight changes from Sunday’s 4-0 thrashing of Wolves.

