The Malta Under-21 team face Romania on Tuesday in a UEFA Under-21 Championship Qualifying Group 8 (kick-off: 6pm).

Preparations for the game in Giurgiu, a town on the border with Bulgaria, have been hampered by the COVID situation with coach Silvio Vella having to make several changes from the squad for the home game with Denmark (1-3) on Friday.

Vella said: “We have never been in a more difficult situation as in two days I had to change the squad completely.

“This was necessary due to the complications encountered, entailing big changes in the squad.”

