Michael Masi, removed as Formula One race director over his management of the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last year, has left the FIA, the sport’s governing body said.

“The FIA confirms that Michael Masi has decided to leave the FIA and relocate to Australia to be closer to his family and take on new challenges,” read a statement from the FIA.

“He oversaw a three-year period as FIA Formula 1 race director and safety delegate following the sudden passing of Charlie Whiting in 2019, carrying out the numerous functions he was tasked with in a professional and dedicated manner.”

Masi was heavily criticised for the sequence of events that led to Max Verstappen passing Lewis Hamilton to deprive the Briton of a record eighth title.

Masi called in the safety car for the final lap, then controversially allowed the backmarkers between race leader Hamilton and Verstappen to unlap themselves.

Click here for full article